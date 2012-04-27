* Deal expected to close in May

By Liana B. Baker

April 27 Intuit Inc, the maker of tax preparation software TurboTax, said on Friday it agreed to buy Demandforce for $423.5 million in a bid to beef up its products for small businesses.

Demandforce, which has 290 employees and is based in San Francisco, makes software that helps small businesses keep track of customer appointments, among other services.

The deal is expected to close in May.

Small businesses products are becoming increasingly important for Intuit. It has built its small-business division, which helps companies process credit-card transactions, manage employee payrolls and build websites, into a $1.5 billion-a-year operation. It was larger by revenue than the company's consumer tax division last year.

Chief Executive Brad Smith said in an interview that Demandforce's customer management tools will appeal to Intuit's current clients, which use Intuit's software for back-end services. Demandforce is used by dental offices, auto shops, spas and salons among its 35,000 small business clients in the United States and Canada.

"Demandforce products remind customers of appointments and manages relationships with their best customers so this will give us a more end-to-end product," he said.

The acquisition is Intuit's third-largest deal to date. Intuit' s biggest deal was the $1.35 billion acquisition of online banking services company Digital Insight in 2006.

The Demandforce acquisition is expected to add one to two points to Intuit's revenue growth in fiscal year 2013 and to be neutral to modestly dilutive for earnings per share in fiscal years 2012 and 2013, Intuit said in a statement.

Smith called Demandforce a fast growing company that has strung together "over 60 quarters of 80 plus percent growth on the top line."

Mountain View, California-based Intuit has annual revenue of about $4 billion and a market valuation of $17 billion.

Intuit shares were up about 1 percent at $58.04 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore, editing by Dave Zimmerman, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Joyjeet Das)