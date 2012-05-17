SAN FRANCISCO May 17 Intuit, the maker of tax preparation software TurboTax, reported a rise in revenue and profit in the third quarter after a strong performance by its small-business and customer tax products.

For the three months ended April 30, its adjusted revenue rose 5 percent to $1.9 billion. Intuit posted net income of $734 million, or $2.42 per share, compared with $688 million, or $2.20 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Malathi Nayak; Editing by Gary Hill)