* Beats Street EPS estimates by 3 cents
* Q3 revenue up 5 percent to $1.9 billion
* Annual earnings forecast in line with expectations
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, May 17 Intuit, the maker
of tax-preparation software TurboTax, forecast yearly results
that matched Wall Street's expectations and hopes to expand its
online customer base next year.
The company has to do more to create a buzz around its
online tax products and sway taxpayers towards digital tax
preparation, executives said.
"For this past tax season, we didn't bring as many new
customers in as we had anticipated and built into our plans,"
Chief Financial Officer Neil Williams said in an interview.
Intuit generates most of its profit in its fiscal second and
third quarters, when U.S. consumers are more likely to buy its
software in the lead up to tax season.
But with a new focus on selling Internet-based subscription
services -- which generates more regular business -- its revenue
is more evenly spread throughout the year.
"With only a quarter left to play, and a relatively small
quarter for us, we think we're on track to have a good year,"
Williams said.
The company, which also makes accounting software for
businesses, updated its annual earnings forecast for the fiscal
ending July 31. It expects earnings per share in the range of
$2.92 to $2.97, up 16 to 18 percent, which was in line with
analyst expectations.
It reported a rise in revenue and profit in the third
quarter after a strong performance by its small-business and
consumer tax products.
For the three months ended April 30, its revenue rose 5
percent to $1.9 billion. Intuit posted a net income of $734
million, or $2.42 per share, compared with $688 million, or
$2.20 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding exceptional items, it earned $2.51 a share,
beating estimates for $2.48, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The Mountain View, California-based company reported 11
percent growth at its small-business segment while revenue in
the consumer tax segment was up 3 percent this quarter.
Shares held steady at $54.30 in after-hours trading, from a
close of $54.41 on the Nasdaq.
