FEB 21 - Intuit, the maker of tax preparation software TurboTax, saw its revenue and profit rise in the second quarter as consumers started filing their taxes earlier than a year ago.

For the three months ended Jan 31, revenue rose 16 percent to $1.02 billion, which beat analysts' estimates of $1.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Intuit posted net income of $118 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with $73 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which also makes accounting software for businesses, raised its annual earnings forecast to a range of $2.90 to $2.97 per share, which is higher than the $2.90 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast.

The company's shares rose 3.4 percent to $59.50 in after-hours trading. The shares closed at $57.52 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; editing by Andre Grenon)