US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as tech stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
FEB 21
FEB 21 - Intuit, the maker of tax preparation software TurboTax, saw its revenue and profit rise in the second quarter as consumers started filing their taxes earlier than a year ago.
For the three months ended Jan 31, revenue rose 16 percent to $1.02 billion, which beat analysts' estimates of $1.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Intuit posted net income of $118 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with $73 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which also makes accounting software for businesses, raised its annual earnings forecast to a range of $2.90 to $2.97 per share, which is higher than the $2.90 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast.
The company's shares rose 3.4 percent to $59.50 in after-hours trading. The shares closed at $57.52 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.