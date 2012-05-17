May 17 Intuit Inc, the maker of tax preparation software TurboTax, posted higher quarterly results, helped by a rise in revenue from its consumer tax and small business group segments.

Net income for the third quarter rose to $734 million, or $2.42 per share, from $688 million, or $2.20 per share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 9 percent to $1.94 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)