June 26 Intuit Inc, which makes software that helps with tax-preparation, has laid off 399 people, or about 5 percent of its workforce, technology news website TechCrunch reported.

Patrick Barry, who leads customer communication software maker Demandforce, has also stepped back, though he remains with Intuit, TechCrunch reported, citing the company. (tcrn.ch/1Cz5IK8)

Intuit acquired Demandforce in May 2012. Barry took over the role of vice president and general manager at Demandforce last June, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Intuit, which had about 8,000 full-time employees as of July 31, 2014, could not immediately be reached for comments. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)