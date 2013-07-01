BRIEF-HPE reports details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business
* HPE announces details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business
July 1 Intuit Inc said it would sell its financial services unit to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $1.03 billion as it focuses on its core tax-preparation software business.
Intuit, the maker of tax-preparation software TurboTax, will use proceeds from the deal to repurchase shares, the company said in a statement.
Intuit Financial Services provides online and banking software to financial institutions.
* Entercom Communications and CBS Radio announce pricing of term loan in connection with merger
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.