Nov 21 Intuit Inc : * First-quarter revenue increases 11 percent * Sees Q2 2014 revenue $890 million to $910 million * Sees FY 2014 revenue $4.44 billion to $4.53 billion * Sees FY revenue up 6 to 8 percent * FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.56, revenue view $4.48 billion

* Q1 revenue increased 11 percent, to $622 million * Says reiterated guidance for second-quarter revenue * Says entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to buy back $1.4

billion in shares * Says reiterated guidance for full fiscal year 2014 * Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.12 to $0.14 * Sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.25 to $0.27 * Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $913.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $603.0 million

