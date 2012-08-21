* Fourth-quarter adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.06
* Fourth-quarter rev $651 mln vs est $652.5 mln
* Sees first-quarter adj loss/shr $0.06-$0.07 vs est
loss/shr $0.08
* Sees first-quarter rev $630 mln-$640 mln vs est $653.1 mln
* Shares down 3 pct after the bell
Aug 21 Intuit Inc, the maker of
tax-preparation software TurboTax, forecast weak first-quarter
revenue as it expects fewer customers to buy its software at the
end of the tax filing season after it posted a
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.
Shares of the Mountain View, California-based company fell 3
percent to $57.30 after the bell. They had closed at $58.95 on
Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
The company, which also makes accounting software for
businesses, expects a loss of between 6 cents and 7 cents per
share in the first quarter, on revenue of between $630 million
and $640 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 8 cents per
share, on revenue of $653.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Intuit generates most of its profit in its fiscal second and
third quarters, when U.S. consumers are more likely to buy its
software in the lead up to the tax season. Its fourth and first
quarter are seasonally weak as it is the tax filing off-season.
The company posted a profit of $4 million, or 1 cent per
share in the fourth quarter, from a loss of $57 million, or 19
cents per share, a year earlier.
For the three months ended July 30, revenue rose 14 percent
to $651 million, falling below analysts' estimates of $652.5
million.
Excluding exceptional items, it earned 3 cents per share,
missing Wall Street estimates of 6 cents.
The company recorded a restructuring charge of $15 million
or 3 cents per share related to staff alignment implemented in
July and the termination of certain consumer money card
agreements.
Intuit also raised its quarterly dividend by 13 percent to
17 cents per share.