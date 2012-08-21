* 4th-quarter adjusted EPS $0.03 vs estimated $0.06
* Fourth-quarter revenue $651 mln vs estimated $652.5 mln
* Sees first-quarter adjusted loss/shr $0.06-$0.07 vs
estimated loss/shr $0.08
* Sees first-quarter revenue $630 mln-$640 mln vs estimated
$653.1 mln
* Shares down 3 pct after the bell
By Siddharth Cavale
Aug 21 Intuit Inc, the maker of
tax-preparation software TurboTax, sees weaker first-quarter
revenues as it comes off a weak tax filing season that also hurt
fourth-quarter results, which missed Wall Street estimates.
"Typically the (consumer tax) category has grown five points
each season, but last year in 2011 the category was flat and it
didn't grow as much as we'd expected last season (in 2012),"
Chief Financial officer, Neil Williams, told Reuters on the
phone.
The consumer tax segment, which consists of TurboTax and
other tax preparation software, contributes close to 50 percent
of total revenues. But full-year revenue growth was flat at 2011
levels of 11 percent.
Intuit generates most of its profit in its fiscal second and
third quarters, when U.S. consumers are more likely to buy its
software in the lead-up to the tax season. Its fourth and first
quarter are seasonally weak as it is the tax filing off-season.
"We still think there is a lot of opportunity in consumer
tax and the midpoint of our range for consumer tax is double
digits in 2013 and that growth will be fueled by consumer
growth," Williams said.
The company is now also concentrating on its small business
segment and has sold lower margin units such as Intuit Websites
and consumer banking in a bid to increase overall margins, Chief
Executive, Brad Smith, said on a post earnings analyst call.
It has now built the division, which helps companies
process credit-card transactions, manage employee payrolls and
build websites, into a $1.5 billion-a-year operation. It was
larger by revenue than the company's consumer tax division last
year.
Shares of the Mountain View, California-based company fell 3
percent to $57.30 after closing at $58.95 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.
FIRST-QUARTER SALES WEAK
The company, which also makes accounting software for
businesses, expects a loss of 6 cents to 7 cents per share in
the first quarter, on revenue of $630 million to $640 million.
Analysts on average expected a loss of 8 cents per share, on
revenue of $653.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 13 percent
to 17 cents per share.
The company posted a profit of $4 million, or 1 cent per
share, in the fourth quarter, from a loss of $57 million, or 19
cents per share, a year earlier.
For the three months ended July 30, its revenue rose 14
percent to $651 million, falling below analysts estimates of
$652.5 million.
Excluding exceptional items, it earned 3 cents per share,
missing Wall Street estimates by 3 cents.
The company said a restructuring charge of $15 million
related to staff alignment implemented in July and termination
of certain consumer money card agreements hurt adjusted profit
by 3 cents per share.