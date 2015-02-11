(Adds comment from Intuit spokeswoman)
Feb 10 The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
is examining how fraudulent tax returns were filed in 19 states
through tax-preparation software TurboTax, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
In particular, the FBI is focusing on whether a computer
data breach allowed access to personal identity information and
whether the information was obtained from TurboTax, developed by
Intuit Inc, or some other source, the Journal reported.
(on.wsj.com/1AVfeLa)
A dozen TurboTax users said fake federal tax returns were
filed in their names, the report said.
"Intuit has not been notified, nor are we aware, that we are
the target of an FBI investigation," Intuit spokeswoman Julie
Miller said in an email to Reuters.
Intuit has said its tax-preparation software TurboTax had
resumed electronic filing of state tax returns late Friday
following a temporary halt a day earlier after noticing attempts
to use stolen identity information to file fraudulent returns
and claim refunds.
After an investigation by a third-party security expert, the
company said the fraudulent returns did not result from a breach
of its own systems and that it was adding additional security
measures to combat fraudulent activities.
Minnesota's revenue department said on Friday it had stopped
accepting tax returns submitted via TurboTax, but would continue
to accept those filed through Intuit's professional tax
preparation products such as Lacerte, Intuit Tax Online and
ProSeries.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills and Gopakumar Warrier)