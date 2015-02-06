Feb 6 Intuit Inc, the developer of
tax-preparation software TurboTax, halted e-filing of state tax
returns after it noticed attempts to use stolen identity
information to file fraudulent state tax returns and claim
refunds.
"We've identified specific patterns of behavior where fraud
is more likely to occur," Chief Executive Brad Smith said in a
statement. "We're working with the states to share that
information and remedy the situation quickly."
Intuit said fraudulent activity was not due to a security
breach of its systems and that the information used to file
fraudulent returns was obtained from outside sources.
The company turned off the e-filing of state tax returns on
Thursday and said it will restart it after working with state
governments.
The move does not affect the filing of federal income tax
returns, and is limited to those states that require residents
to file returns, the company said.
Customers who have already submitted their state tax returns
using the software will have their returns filed "as soon as
possible," the company said.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)