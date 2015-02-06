(Adds statement from Minnesota Department of Revenue, shares)
Feb 6 Intuit Inc, the developer of
tax-preparation software TurboTax, halted e-filing of state tax
returns after it noticed attempts to use stolen identity
information to file fraudulent returns and claim refunds.
"We've identified specific patterns of behavior where fraud
is more likely to occur," Chief Executive Brad Smith said in a
statement. "We're working with the states to share that
information and remedy the situation quickly."
Intuit said fraudulent activity was not due to a security
breach of its systems and that the information used to file
fraudulent returns was obtained from outside sources.
The company said it turned off the e-filing of state tax
returns on Thursday and will restart it after working with state
governments.
Minnesota's revenue department said on Friday it had stopped
accepting tax returns submitted using TurboTax, but would
continue to accept those filed through Intuit's professional tax
preparation products such as Lacerte, Intuit Tax Online and
ProSeries. (bit.ly/1v5OHUj)
The department said some taxpayers found that a return had
already been filed when they logged in to submit their returns
using TurboTax.
"There has not been a breach of Department of Revenue
systems," the department said in a statement on its website.
Intuit said the halt is limited to those states that require
residents to file returns and does not affect filing of federal
tax returns.
Customers who have already submitted their state tax returns
using the software will have their returns filed "as soon as
possible," the company said.
Intuit's shares were down 3.6 percent at $88.36 in late
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Sriraj Kalluvila)