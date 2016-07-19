July 19 Intuitive Surgical Inc on
Tuesday reported higher second-quarter profit, driven by an
increase in sales of its da Vinci surgical robots and in
procedures using the pricey machines.
Intuitive said net profit rose to $185 million, or $4.71 per
share, from $135 million, or $3.56 per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, Intuitive said it earned $5.62 per
share.
Revenue for the quarter rose about 14 percent to $670
million, topping Wall Street estimates of $640.7 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)