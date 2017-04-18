April 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc on
Tuesday reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and
profit on increased sales of its da Vinci surgical robots and
double-digit growth in procedures using the expensive machines.
Net profit rose to $180 million, or $4.67 per share, from a
profit of $136 million, or $3.54 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Intuitive had adjusted earnings of $5.09
per share. Analysts on average had expected $4.97 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose about 13 percent to $674
million, topping Wall Street forecasts of $666.5 million.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)