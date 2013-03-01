BRIEF-AIG CEO Peter Hancock to resign
* Peter D. Hancock, president and chief executive officer, has informed board of directors of his intention to resign
NEW YORK, March 1 Intuitive Surgical Inc : * Shares up 6.3 percent in premarket trading
* Peter D. Hancock, president and chief executive officer, has informed board of directors of his intention to resign
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results