Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
July 19 Intuitive Surgical Inc reported higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter, driven by increased sales of its da Vinci surgical robots, and procedures using the pricy systems.
The company on Thursday said its net profit rose to $155 million, or $3.75 per share, from $117.4 million, or $2.91 per share, a year ago.
Analysts on average expected $3.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose 26 percent to $537 million, also exceeding Wall Street estimates of $522.8 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Gary Hill)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.