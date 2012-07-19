July 19 Intuitive Surgical Inc reported higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter, driven by increased sales of its da Vinci surgical robots, and procedures using the pricy systems.

The company on Thursday said its net profit rose to $155 million, or $3.75 per share, from $117.4 million, or $2.91 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average expected $3.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose 26 percent to $537 million, also exceeding Wall Street estimates of $522.8 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Gary Hill)