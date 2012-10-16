* Q3 net EPS $4.46
* Revenue up 20 percent to $538 million
Oct 16 Intuitive Surgical Inc on
Tuesday reported higher third-quarter profit on increased sales
of its high-priced da Vinci surgical robot systems.
Growth in procedures using da Vinci systems rose 22 percent
but were below company expectations due to spending constraints
in Europe and a slowdown in U.S. prostate surgeries. The company
had cautioned in July that those trends were likely to persist
through this year.
Third-quarter net profit rose to $183 million, or $4.46 per
share, from $122 million, or $3.05 per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 20 percent to $538 million, primarily
driven by the sale of 155 da Vinci systems at a cost of about
$1.5 million each. That exceeded Wall Street estimates of
$535.4 million.