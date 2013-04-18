* First-quarter EPS $4.56 vs Street view $3.98
* Revenue up 23 percent to $611 million
* Sees 2013 procedure growth at low end of 20-23 pct range
* Sees 2013 revenue growth at high end of 16-19 pct range
* Shares down 4.3 percent
By Bill Berkrot
April 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc on
Thursday narrowed its 2013 forecasts for growth of revenue and
procedures using its da Vinci surgical robots rather than
raising them as it often does when reporting quarterly results,
and its shares fell.
Intuitive said it expects 2013 procedure growth to come in
at the lower end of its previous forecast of 20 percent to 23
percent and said it sees revenue growth coming in at the higher
end of its initial view of 16 percent to 19 percent.
The company reported higher-than-expected first-quarter
profit on increased sales of the high priced da Vinci surgical
systems.
Investors have become accustomed to Intuitive raising its
forecasts over the course of the year. Intuitive's shares were
down 4.3 percent to $472 in after-hours trading.
"The Street got used to this massive growth in procedures
and revenue every year and it's only a matter of time before
that growth really decelerates," said Alex Morozov, an analyst
with Morningstar.
"The penetration of the U.S. market is becoming quite high,
and it's going to be tougher and tougher for Intuitive to add
another robot to a facility that might already have two."
The company said it has seen a slowdown in benign
hysterectomies performed with da Vinci systems, driving
procedure growth toward the low end of its expectations for the
quarter at 18 percent.
Intuitive management, on a call with analysts, said it did
not believe the slowdown was due to recent media reports
questioning the cost effectiveness of expensive da Vinci
procedures and insisted that shorter hospital stays more than
offset the additional expense.
Intuitive posted a net profit of $189 million, or $4.56 per
share, compared with a profit of $144 million, or $3.50 per
share, a year earlier. That topped analysts' average
expectations by 58 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose 23 percent to $611 million,
exceeding Wall Street estimates of $582.8 million.
Instruments and accessories revenue rose 26 percent to $261
million and systems revenue was $256 million, as the company
sold 164 da Vinci systems in the quarter - 75 to repeat
customers - at a cost of about $1.55 million each.
The 164 systems sold was up from 140 a year ago, but down
from 175 in the previous quarter.
One bright spot was Japan where Intuitive placed 25 da
Vincis, up from 10 in the previous quarter. Japan is seen as an
important growth opportunity for the company as it gains
reimbursements for additional procedures there.
"Among all the mature Western markets Japan is probably the
least penetrated at this point by da Vinci and it does present a
pretty decent opportunity," Morozov said.
Intuitive said it has seen solid growth in general surgeries
using da Vinci, including colorectal resections and colon cancer
operations.
It said the decline in U.S. prostatectomies, which had long
been the company's bread and butter, was flattening out. They
were down 11 percent from a year ago, but up 4 percent from the
previous quarter.
Declines in prostate surgeries have been primarily due to
changes in screening and treatment for prostate cancer, with
many doctors recommending putting off surgery for slow growing
cancers in a strategy known as watchful waiting.