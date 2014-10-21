(Adds forecast, updates shares)

Oct 21 Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday showed signs of bouncing back from a difficult first half of the year as sales of its da Vinci robotic surgical systems increased in the third quarter, as did procedures using the company's high-priced machines.

The company posted better-than-expected adjusted profit, though net earnings fell for a sixth consecutive quarter, and it raised its forecast for 2014 procedure growth.

Intuitive's products are used in gynecological and urological surgeries, among others, and the company gets significant revenue from each procedure using the da Vinci systems.

Intuitive reported sales of 111 da Vinci systems, which cost about $1.5 million each, up from 96 in the second quarter and 101 in the year-ago quarter.

Instrument and accessory revenue rose by about 14 percent to $273 million, driven by a 10 percent increase in procedures using da Vinci systems.

As a result, the company said it now expects full-year procedure growth of 8 percent to 9 percent, up from its prior projection of 5-8 percent growth.

For the second consecutive quarter, the company declined to provide a full-year revenue forecast, as had been its past practice each quarter.

The company, on a conference call with analysts and investors, said business in Europe improved in the quarter, particularly in Germany. It also noted improvements in South Korea and other parts of Asia.

Intuitive posted third-quarter net profit of $123.7 million, or $3.35 per share, compared with profit of $157 million, or $3.99 per share, a year ago, marking a sixth consecutive quarter of declining profit for the formerly fast-growing company.

Excluding one-time items, Intuitive earned $3.92 per share, topping analysts' average expectations by 12 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $550 million for the quarter was up 10 percent, easily topping Wall Street's tempered expectations of $517.8 million.

Intuitive Surgical shares were about flat in after-hours trading, giving back earlier extended trading gains of about 2.6 percent. The stock ended up 2.2 percent at $495.77 in Tuesday trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)