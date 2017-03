LONDON Feb 27 Intu Properties PLC : * Placing to fund acquisition * To acquire midsummer place shopping centre for cash consideration of £250.5

million * Underwritten placing of up to 86 million new ordinary shares of 50 pence each

to fund mall deal * Debt to assets ratio of the company reduced from 49.5 per cent to

approximately 47.5 per cent * Bofa Merrill Lynch, UBS and HSBC joint bookrunners for placing