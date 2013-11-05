Nov 5 Intu Properties PLC :
* Six months after launch, we are already seeing significant
impact from the
Intu brand
* Continue to drive our £1 billion development programme, with
a number of
planning applications submitted
* Since July we have raised some £170 million of new financing
facilities
* Occupiers beginning to show more confidence, with strong
demand from catering
and leisure operators
* Occupancy remains unchanged from June at 95 per cent by rent
* 57 long term leases were signed in the quarter; in aggregate
£11 million of