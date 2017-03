Feb 19 Intu Properties PLC : * Launch of 110 mln stg class a, b and d notes under trafford centre finance limited commercial mortgaged-backed securities deal * Credit Suisse and lloyds bank will be acting as joint bookrunners on the proposed bond issuance. * Proceeds will be used to provide funds for intu's pipeline of active management projects and major extensions * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here