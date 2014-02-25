Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
Feb 25 Intu Properties PLC : * Issue and pricing of £110M of new notes under the existing Intu Trafford Centre Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Transaction * New notes, which rank pari passu with the current outstanding class A, B and D notes, have an average maturity of nine years * Notes are priced at an average spread of 183 basis points over the relevant reference gilts representing an all in cost of c.4.6 pct * Proceeds will be used to provide funds for Intu's pipeline of active management projects and major extensions * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.