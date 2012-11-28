LONDON Nov 28 Invensys PLC : * Proposed disposal of Invensys rail * Invensys agrees to dispose of Invensys rail to siemens for £1,742 million * Up-front payment of £400 million, and payment of £225 million to a trust * Proposed return of cash to shareholders of £625 million * Significant run-rate cost savings of £25 million per annum by the end of FY