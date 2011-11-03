* H1 revenue £1.24 bln stg, up 7 pct

* Operating profit 102 mln stg, up 2 pct

* Says continues to expect a year of further progress (Adds details)

LONDON, Nov 3 British engineer Invensys said first-half operating profit edged higher on Thursday, helped by demand for its control systems from the oil and gas industries in emerging markets.

The company's operations management unit offset a "significant downturn" in its controls unit, which it put down to a weak appliance market.

Invensys, which also makes rail signalling, said it was a "solid start to the year" despite the uncertain macroeconomic climate around the world, and it said it still expected to make progress this year.

The group posted first-half revenue of 1.24 billion pounds, up 7 percent, and operating profit of 102 million pounds, up 2 percent. The top line beat Deutsche Bank's forecast of 1.20 million pounds but operating profit fell short of the 108 million pounds it expected.

Order intake in the period slipped 5 percent to 1.09 million pounds, but the group said its rail division had won major contracts, including a 420 million pound order from Saudi Arabia, since the period end and it was hopeful of achieving a high level of rail orders for the whole year. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)