* Year revenue 2.54 billion pounds, up 2 percent

* Adjusted operating profit 209 mln pounds, down 20 pct

* Sees improving performances across its businesses

* Shares up 3.6 percent (Adds CEO comment, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, May 17 British engineer Invensys said it was seeing strong demand from emerging markets, as it sought to draw a line under 60 million pounds ($96 million) extra costs unearthed in Chinese nuclear power contracts in January.

Chief executive Wayne Edmunds said on Thursday no further cost issue had come to light, adding: "We have the (new) leadership team in place and I take comfort from that".

Invensys, which makes control systems for nuclear power stations, industry, railways and domestic appliances, said adjusted operating profit in the year to March fell 20 percent to 209 million pounds, because of higher costs in its nuclear and rail operations. The outcome met forecasts.

Revenue rose 2 percent to 2.54 billion pounds.

Edmunds said its operations management unit (IOM), which provides control systems for oil refineries and power plants, saw good demand, particularly in software, where underlying orders rose 20 percent.

The company was prepared for any economic disruption, for example in banking, from Europe.

"We do have contingency plans if there are any short-term disruptions," he said. "A normal part of our risk management process is to think through black swan (unexpected) scenarios so we are able to respond in a very systematic manner."

Edmunds said Invensys was deploying control systems developed in the United Sates and Europe in facilities in the Middle East, South America and Asia. "It gives us an opportunity to be insulated from some of the temporary issues that arise region by region around the world," he said.

Invensys shares, which hit a 33-month low in January as analysts scrambled to cut forecasts after the profit warning, were 3.6 percent higher at 212 pence by 0905 GMT.

JP Morgan Cazenove analysts upgraded Invensys to 'overweight' from 'neutral', pointing to the strong order inflow in rail and IOM. "A key positive was the 20 percent growth in software orders (typically high margin) reported in IOM."

Invensys, with a market capitalisation of 1.66 billion pounds, is smaller than global rivals, resulting in persistent speculation it will be taken over.

ABB, Emerson, General Electric and Siemens have all been reported as being interested in the group.

"There has been speculation for years now, we have never made a practice of commenting and this is not the time to start," Edmunds said.

Invensys lifted its final dividend 10 percent to 2.75 pence. ($1 = 0.6282 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)