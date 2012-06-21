LONDON, June 21 Talks between Invensys and U.S. group Emerson about a takeover of the whole of the British engineer ended some months ago, a source close to the company said on Thursday.

Preliminary approaches from other third parties separately interested in Invensys' three divisions - industrial operations, rail signalling and controls for appliances -- were more recent, the source said.

Invensys said earlier on Thursday that none of the talks were ongoing. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)