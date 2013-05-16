BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
LONDON May 16 British engineer Invensys reported a full year operating profit of 131 million pounds ($199.5 million), in line with market expectations, and announced a payment of around 76 pence per share to shareholders on Thursday.
The sale of Invensys Rail for 1,742 million pounds to Siemens was completed on May 2 and allowed the firm to recommend a return of 625 million pounds to shareholders and deal with legacy UK pension issues, the company said.
Contributions of 400 million pounds to the company's UK Pension Scheme and 225 million pounds to a reservoir trust were agreed.
The company's revenue for the year ending March 31 was 1,792 million pounds, up 2 percent on the year. Full year underlying earnings per share were 8.5 pence compared with 5.3 pence in 2012.
"We do not expect any significant changes to general market conditions in the near term but anticipate an improved performance due to continued growth in our higher-margin segments, especially Software, and the benefits of the Group reorganisation," chief executive Wayne Edmunds said.
Invensys is traded on the London Stock Exchange and closed at 396 pence on Wednesday.
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021 (Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.