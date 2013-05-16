LONDON May 16 British engineer Invensys reported a full year operating profit of 131 million pounds ($199.5 million), in line with market expectations, and announced a payment of around 76 pence per share to shareholders on Thursday.

The sale of Invensys Rail for 1,742 million pounds to Siemens was completed on May 2 and allowed the firm to recommend a return of 625 million pounds to shareholders and deal with legacy UK pension issues, the company said.

Contributions of 400 million pounds to the company's UK Pension Scheme and 225 million pounds to a reservoir trust were agreed.

The company's revenue for the year ending March 31 was 1,792 million pounds, up 2 percent on the year. Full year underlying earnings per share were 8.5 pence compared with 5.3 pence in 2012.

"We do not expect any significant changes to general market conditions in the near term but anticipate an improved performance due to continued growth in our higher-margin segments, especially Software, and the benefits of the Group reorganisation," chief executive Wayne Edmunds said.

Invensys is traded on the London Stock Exchange and closed at 396 pence on Wednesday.