UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
May 10 INC Research Holdings Inc, which provides medical firms with clinical research services, said on Wednesday it would buy privately held inVentiv Health Inc in a deal valued at about $4.6 billion.
INC Research shareholders are expected to own about 53 percent of the combined company, which will have an enterprise value of about $7.4 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 15 percent.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.