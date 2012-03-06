* Petros sees Eldorado as Brazil's top cellulose producer

* Purchase of Sao Paulo airport could delay Invepar IPO

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 Brazil's largest pension funds plan to sell stock in Invepar, a Brazilian highway, rail-transport and airport operator, and Eldorado, a Brazilian cellulose producer, in initial public offerings as early as this year, the Valor Economico newspaper reported.

The sale of Invepar, which owns a concession to operate Sao Paulo's international airport, the Rio de Janeiro subway system and several major Brazilian toll roads, could fetch as much as 5 billion reais ($2.9 billion), Valor said, citing Petros, the employee pension fund of state-controlled oil company Petrobras .

Petros wants Eldorado to become the largest cellulose producer in Brazil, Valor said.

The IPO of Invepar could be delayed because of the company's February purchase of the Sao Paulo airport concession, the paper reported.

Officials at Rio de Janeiro-based Invepar and at Rio de Janeiro-based Petros were not immediately available for comment. On Monday, Eldorado submitted a request to Brazilian securities regulators to register as a public company, the first step to launching an IPO.

Petros is a partner in Invepar with Previ, the employee pension fund of Brazilian state-controlled bank Banco do Brasil and Funcef, the pension fund of Brazilian state-owned bank Caixa Economica Federal, Valor said.

The other funds are working with Petros to make the IPO work, the newspaper reported, citing Petros.

($1 = 1.74 Brazilian reais)

