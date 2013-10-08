(Removes reference to Brazilian capital in fourth graf)
By Joan Magee
NEW YORK, Oct 8 (IFR) - Brazilian infrastructure group
Investimentos e Participacoes em Infraestrutura (Invepar) is
planning a BRL2bn (USD908m) initial public offering that may
launch at the end of January and price in early February, a
banker on the trade said on Tuesday.
The IPO has been in the works for around two years, but the
company is now pushing ahead as the World Cup and Olympics draw
closer, with marketing for the deal likely to start as soon as
December.
Rio de Janeiro-based Invepar is controlled by Petros, the
Petrobras employee pension fund workers, along with Previ, the
employee pension fund of state-owned Banco do Brasil and Funcef,
the state-owned bank Caixa Economica Federal.
It won the concession to run the Sao Paulo international
airport, which is expected to see traffic increase substantially
during the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 summer Olympics.
The outfit also owns the right to operate the Rio de Janeiro
subway system and various lucrative toll roads.
"This deal, once all the paperwork and groundwork is laid
out, should not be a difficult one to price, depending on how
friendly market conditions are when it decides to come to
market," said a senior ECM banker in Sao Paulo.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Banco do Brasil, BTG Pactual,
Bradesco, Citi, HSBC and Itau have been mandated to prepare the
listing, which would be a relatively large IPO in Brazil's weak
equity market that has tumbled more than 14% this year.
Brazil has seen 19 equity issues price this year, for a
total of USD9.9bn, or 41.8%. Out of those, there were just five
IPOs.
The biggest IPO globally this year was for insurance company
BB Seguridade, which priced a BRL11.48bn (USD5.75bn) deal in
April, selling 675m shares at BRL17 each.
The sole blowout of the year out of Brazil was software
company Linx, which priced a R$527.9m (US$265m) at R$27 IPO in
February, at the top of the indicative R$23-$27 range.
The company was considered by investors to be a purely
Brazilian deal as it has not yet diversified to other markets.
It was 20 times oversubscribed, banking sources said.
(Reporting by Joan Magee; Editing by Natalie Harrison)