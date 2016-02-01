SAO PAULO Feb 1 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
has withdrawn an offer to buy the 24.4 percent stake
in infrastructure company Invepar held by Brazil's Grupo OAS SA
because Brookfield would not have full management control of the
company, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said
on Monday.
Brookfield failed to reach an agreement with OAS's partners
in Invepar, pension funds Previ, Petros and Funcef, over
management control of the firm, said the sources, who requested
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The sale of the stake was key to help OAS emerge from
bankruptcy protection proceedings, days after a Brazilian judge
approved a recovery plan.
Brookfield had offered to pay 1.35 billion reais ($340.83
million) for the stake in Invepar.
($1 = 3.9609 Brazilian reais)
