July 26 Money manager Invesco Ltd, which oversees the Powershares line of exchange-traded funds, said its second-quarter profit declined 16 percent, as falling markets and customer withdrawals cut into fee income.

Net income attributable to common shareholders at Atlanta-based Invesco declined to $153.9 million, or 34 cents per share, from $183 million, or 39 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Assets under management on June 30 totaled $646.6 billion, down 4 percent during the quarter and down 1 percent from a year before. (Reporting By Aaron Pressman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)