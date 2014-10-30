NEW YORK Oct 30 Invesco Ltd said on
Thursday it plans to take over management of the PowerShares DB
fund suite from Deutsche Bank AG as it looks to
expand its commodity product lineup for its exchange-traded
funds business.
The deal will transfer management of the 11 exchange-traded
commodity pools in the suite to Invesco PowerShares, which is
responsible distributing and marketing the funds. The
PowerShares DB funds, created in 2006, had a combined net asset
value of $8.2 billion at the end of September.
Deutsche's asset and wealth management business will
continue to serve as the index provider to the ETFs, which
include funds focused on precious metals, energy, gold and oil.
"It's an ongoing relationship where we'll continue to
partner with Deutsche Bank," said Loren Starr, chief financial
officer at Invesco, on a call with analysts following the
release of the company's quarterly results on Thursday.
Invesco said the transaction, which is expected to close in
the first quarter of 2015, is part of a broader effort to expand
its PowerShares commodity ETF pipeline through the launch of new
funds, which are expected to track Deutsche Bank indexes.
Invesco's PowerShares, the fourth-largest U.S. ETF provider
by assets, had franchise assets of nearly $100 billion at the
end of September. Its flagship PowerShares QQQ fund had
net outflows of $3.2 billion during the third quarter, the
company said in its earnings report.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)