NEW YORK Oct 30 Invesco Ltd said on
Thursday that it planned to take over management of the
PowerShares DB funds from Deutsche Bank AG as it
looks to expand its commodity product lineup for its
exchange-traded funds business.
The deal will transfer management of the 11 exchange-traded
commodity funds to Invesco PowerShares, which is responsible
distributing and marketing them. The PowerShares DB funds,
created in 2006, had a combined net asset value of $8.2 billion
at the end of September.
Deutsche's asset and wealth management business will remain
the index provider to the ETFs, which include funds focused on
precious metals, energy, gold and oil.
"It's an ongoing relationship where we'll continue to
partner with Deutsche Bank," Invesco Chief Financial Officer
Loren Starr said on a call with analysts following the release
of the company's quarterly results on Thursday.
Invesco said the transaction, which it expects to close in
the first quarter of 2015, was part of a broader effort to
expand its PowerShares commodity ETF pipeline through the
introduction of new funds tracking Deutsche Bank indexes.
The planned products include an actively managed "optimum
yield" fund that will focus on providing exposure to heavily
traded commodities, according to a company filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Invesco's PowerShares is the fourth-largest U.S. ETF
provider by assets.
PowerShares had assets under management of nearly $100
billion at the end of September. Its flagship PowerShares QQQ
fund had net outflows of $3.2 billion during the third
quarter, the company said in its earnings report.
Invesco reported a 12.2 percent rise in third-quarter
profit. Its shares were up 2.4 percent at $39.77 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)