By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI May 20 Sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf
Arab region are raising their allocations to private equity
investments at a faster rate than other types of investment,
U.S. fund manager Invesco says in a new study.
"Contrary to popular perceptions these vast state funds are
not piling into global property and global infrastructure
projects," Nick Tolchard, head of Invesco Middle East said.
"As well as a rise in co-investment deals, over and above
private equity funds we are seeing an emergence of direct
private equity investments coming out of SWFs."
Large sovereign funds have been looking for alternative
investments to give better returns than low-yielding staples
such as U.S. Treasuries.
Average allocations to private equity by the region's
developmental wealth funds have increased in the last 12 months
by 33 percent, whereas investment funds have raised their
private equity allocations by 13 percent in the same period, the
study showed.
In comparison Invesco said the percentage rise in other
alternative investments such as real estate and infrastructure
was only in single-digits.
Invesco classifies the funds as "developmental" or
"investment" depending on whether they are engaged in investment
activities that contribute to the progress of the local economy
or aiming to invest for future generations.
The Gulf region is home to some of the world's most
prominent sovereign funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA), and the Qatar Investment Authority, which are
also two of the the most active funds, holding stakes in a range
of large European corporates.
Funds like Abu Dhabi's state-owned vehicle Mubdala
has as its main mandate to invest to generate
employment opportunities for the state and contribute to local
economic output, while sovereign funds such as ADIA and Kuwait
Investment Authority (KIA) invest for future generations.
Mubadala already owns a stake in U.S. private equity firm
Carlyle, while KIA in Kuwait is a stakeholder in CVC
Capital.
At the peak of the global financial crisis some of the large
Gulf funds also stepped in to invest in high-profile financial
names such as Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse and
Barclays. They are also heavy investors in high-end
real estate in Europe and own trophy assets such as London's
landmark Harrods store.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)