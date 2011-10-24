(Corrects 2010 third-quarter profit and change vs 2011 quarter)

* Adjusted Q3 EPS 42 cents vs Wall Street view 40 cents

* Assets under management drop 1 percent to $598 billion

* Long-term funds see $3.3 billion of net inflow

Oct 24 Money manager Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) said third-quarter earnings rose 8 percent despite tough markets as customers added money to fixed income and balanced funds.

Atlanta-based Invesco said net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $166.9 million, or 36 cents per share, up from $154.7 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chief Executive Marty Flanagan highlighted the firm's net inflows from customers, a rarity in the industry during the third quarter. Long-term funds saw net inflows of $3.3 billion.

The firm intends to buy back $100 million of its shares in the fourth quarter, Flanagan said.

Excluding certain expenses, Invesco said it earned 42 cents per share. On that basis, Wall Street analysts, on average, expected 40 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Like other money managers, Invesco was hurt by tumultuous markets during the quarter. Assets under management declined 8.5 percent from the end of the second quarter to $598 billion and were down 1 percent from a year earlier.

Shares of Invesco gained 3.6 percent to $18.74 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have lost 22 percent so far this year, compared with a 2 percent drop in the S&P 500 Index. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman in Boston; editing by John Wallace)