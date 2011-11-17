*Former Hartford CIO to head fixed income at Invesco
*Will oversee $200 billion in assets
By Jessica Toonkel
Nov 17, Invesco Ltd. IVX.N has hired Gregory
McGreevey, the former chief investment officer of The Hartford
Financial Services Group (HIG.N), as head of fixed income.
McGreevey, who will start in the position Nov. 28, will
report to Karen Dunn Kelley, according to a source familiar
with the company's plans. Kelley was promoted in June to senior
managing director and had continued in her role as head of
fixed income. In taking over the position, McGreevey will
oversee the 150 employees in Invesco's fixed income division,
the source said.
Invesco has $200 billion in fixed income assets under
management.
McGreevey most recently served as president of Hartford
Investment Management company and executive vice president and
chief investment officer of the Hartford Financial Services
Group.
In October, Hartford announced he was stepping down to
"pursue an opportunity at a global management firm," which
Reuters reported was Invesco [ID:nN1E79K17W].
McGreevey had been commuting from Atlanta, where his family
lives, to Hartford, Connecticut for the past three years,
according to people who know him.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Richard Satran)