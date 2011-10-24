Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 24 Invesco Ltd : * Invesco Q3 adjusted shr $0.42 * Invesco reports results for three months ended September 30, 2011 * Invesco Ltd qtrly net long-term inflows of $3.3 billion * Invesco Ltd says total assets under management (aum) at September 30, 2011 were $598.4 billion * Invesco Ltd Q3 oper revenue $997.8 mln * Invesco Ltd says average aum during the third quarter were $632.7 billion * Invesco Ltd Q3 shr view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Invesco Ltd Q3 rev view $1.02 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Invesco Ltd sees $100 million share buyback in Q4 * Invesco Ltd Q3 shr $0.36
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.