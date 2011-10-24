(Refiles to remove extraneous words in headline)

Oct 24 Invesco Ltd : * Invesco Q3 adjusted shr $0.42 * Invesco reports results for three months ended September 30, 2011 * Invesco Ltd qtrly net long-term inflows of $3.3 billion * Invesco Ltd says total assets under management (aum) at September 30, 2011 were $598.4 billion * Invesco Ltd Q3 oper revenue $997.8 mln * Invesco Ltd says average aum during the third quarter were $632.7 billion * Invesco Ltd Q3 shr view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Invesco Ltd Q3 rev view $1.02 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Invesco Ltd sees $100 million share buyback in Q4 * Invesco Ltd Q3 shr $0.36