Feb 25 Invesco Perpetual, a unit of investment
manager Invesco Ltd, appointed Asad Bhatti as deputy
fund manager of its high yield fund.
Bhatti will work alongside co-heads of fixed interest Paul
Causer and Paul Read to manage the fund.
Bhatti has been working in the company's fixed interest team
as a senior analyst, covering industries including retail,
consumer, packaging, travel, mining and building materials.
He joined Invesco Perpetual in 2002 as a fixed interest
credit analyst and has previously worked at accounting firm
Arthur Anderson LLP and banking services provider Abbey National
Treasury Services Plc.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)