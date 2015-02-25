Feb 25 Invesco Perpetual, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, appointed Asad Bhatti as deputy fund manager of its high yield fund.

Bhatti will work alongside co-heads of fixed interest Paul Causer and Paul Read to manage the fund.

Bhatti has been working in the company's fixed interest team as a senior analyst, covering industries including retail, consumer, packaging, travel, mining and building materials.

He joined Invesco Perpetual in 2002 as a fixed interest credit analyst and has previously worked at accounting firm Arthur Anderson LLP and banking services provider Abbey National Treasury Services Plc. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)