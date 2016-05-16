UPDATE 3-Deutsche Bank lags rivals with quarterly loss
* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Adds CEO comments on strategy, investor comment)
May 16 Invesco Office J-Reit Inc :
* Says it to take out 31.7 billion yen in total for property acquisition
Source text in Japanese:t.im/149za
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Adds CEO comments on strategy, investor comment)
* Says agrees to acquire minority interests in irish subsidiary
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31 2016