May 24 Invesco Office J-Reit Inc :

* Says it to issue 261,500 new units via public offering for 23.94 billion yen in total, with subscription period from May 25 to May 26 and payment date on May 31

* Says it to issue new units via private placement for up to 1.2 billion yen in total, with subscription date on June 28 and payment date on June 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/24PI3U

