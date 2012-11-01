BRIEF-Getty Realty enters into amended, restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
* Getty Realty Corp - on February 21, 2017, entered into an amended and restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
Nov 1 Money manager Invesco Ltd said its third-quarter profit rose 2 percent as customers added almost $12 billion to the firm's funds.
Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $170.6 million, or 38 cents per share, up from $166.9 million, or 36 cents per share, in the same period a year ago, the Atlanta-based firm said in a statement.
Excluding items, Invesco earned 42 cents per share. On that basis, analysts, on average, had expected 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, with energy shares leading broadbased gains as oil prices climbed, while Restaurant Brands International Inc jumped more than 7 percent after it announced an acquisition.
* First Solar secures syndicated financing arranged by Mizuho bank for utility-scale solar project in Ishikawa, Japan