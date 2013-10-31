* Net inflows of new client money total $9.1 bln
* Assets under management grow to $745.5 bln
* Top fund manager Neil Woodford to leave in April
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Asset manager Invesco Ltd
said on Thursday that its third-quarter profit rose 34
percent as strong net inflows, primarily in its retail business,
helped boost assets.
The Atlanta-based money manager, which oversees the
PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said net inflows of
new client money totaled $9.1 billion, of which $7.3 billion
came from the retail channel.
"Clearly the retail engagement is there as markets go
higher, whereas institutions tend to strategically reallocate
when you get expectations in volatility around assets classes,"
said analyst Mac Sykes at Gabelli & Co in New York.
Assets under management at Invesco grew by $39.9 billion
during the quarter to total $745.5 billion at the end of
September, a 12.4 percent increase from a year earlier. The
company benefited from market gains and foreign exchange rate
movements.
Invesco's shares were up 2.0 percent at $33.56, after
earlier rising as much as 4 percent. The shares have gained
about 30 percent year to date.
Rival asset managers saw a greater impact from institutional
outflows during the third quarter as investors pulled billions
of dollars, reflecting increasing caution among institutional
clients.
At T.Rowe Price Group Inc, Franklin Resources Inc
, Janus Capital Group Inc, and Federated
Investors Inc, clients withdrawals exceeded inflows
during the quarter.
Analysts focus on flow data because asset managers' revenue
and profits are closely tied to market indexes not under their
control.
Net long-term flows at Invesco, not including flows into
institutional money market funds, were $5 billion. The total
included $4.6 billion put into equity products, $1.4 billion
into alternative funds, and $200 million into balanced accounts.
Fixed-income was a weaker spot, with customer withdrawals of
$1.1 billion. Money market customers pulled out $100 million in
the third quarter.
Invesco's PowerShares QQQ fund added $800 million in
net new money. PowerShares is the fourth largest U.S. provider
of ETFs by assets, following BlackRock Inc, Vanguard and
State Street Corp.
IMPACT OF FUND MANAGER'S DEPARTURE MUTED
Although the announcement earlier this month of the planned
departure of one of Invesco's top fund managers has drawn
speculation that the firm could lose clients, Invesco executives
in a conference call on Thursday said that so far there was no
cause for alarm.
Neil Woodford, one of the investment industry's most closely
watched fund managers, is to leave the firm's Invesco Perpetual
unit in April to start his own business after 25 years with the
firm.
Market participants and analysts have said that Woodford's
departure could pose a challenge to persuading investors to
stick with Invesco, given his consistent performance and
cult-like following.
Woodford is to be replaced by Mark Barnett as head of
British equities and take over management of his funds.
Invesco Chief Executive Martin Flanagan said that in the
days since Woodford's departure was announced, redemptions from
the two largest funds he manages, which total $38 billion, were
less than $1.5 billion, or slightly more than 4 percent.
"It's early days, but the redemption experience has been
very much toward the positive end of the scenarios we modeled
and planned for, and considerably less than we've seen reported
in the media," Flanagan said. "We find the results encouraging."
PROFIT RISES
Invesco's third-quarter net income increased to $228.1
million, or 51 cents per share, from $170.6 million, or 38 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain costs from the expected sale of its
Atlantic Trust unit, Invesco earned 55 cents per share. Analysts
on average had expected 52 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Invesco said the planned sales of its Atlantic Trust Private
Wealth Management unit, which manages roughly $20 billion in
client assets, to the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is
expected to close in the fourth quarter.