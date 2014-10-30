BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith as interim CEO
* Says changes are effective immediately Source: text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK Oct 30 Invesco Ltd, which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said on Thursday that its third-quarter profit rose 12.2 percent as investors added money to their active funds.
The Atlanta-based money manager said net profit rose to $256 million, or 59 cents per share, from $228.1 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York Editing by W Simon)
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.