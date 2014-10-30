(Adds analyst comment, paragraphs 7-9)
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK Oct 30 Invesco Ltd, which
oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said on
Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 12.2 percent as investors
added money to their active funds.
The Atlanta-based money manager said net profit rose to $256
million, or 59 cents per share, from $228.1 million, or 51 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a charge from a fund reimbursement expense and
other one-time items, Invesco earned 64 cents per share, above
analysts' average estimate of 62 cents per share in a poll by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Long-term net inflows during the quarter were $6 billion, as
investors poured money into the company's active funds.
"This is the strongest active organic growth rate we've seen
since the first quarter of 2013," Invesco Chief Executive
Officer Martin Flanagan said on a call with analysts.
Invesco shares were up 1.7 percent to $39.49 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Those long-term net flows represent a 3.3 percent annualized
organic growth rate, roughly twice the industry average, said
Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan.
"I'm still confident that strong investment performance will
continue to drive organic growth," he said.
The positive flows during the quarter were a reversal from
outflows in the second quarter when the company lost a contract
to manage funds for wealth manager St. James's Place.
Much of the outgoing funds followed Neil Woodford, a
longtime Invesco fund manager who left in April. His departure
sparked concerns about client defections from the Invesco
Perpetual High Income fund that he ran, but executives have said
clients now have a subdued view of the move.
Passive fund net flows were flat during the third quarter,
while Invesco's PowerShares QQQ fund had net outflows of
$3.2 billion.
Invesco's PowerShares, the fourth largest U.S. ETF provider
by assets, has focused on creating so-called "smart beta" ETFs
that use factors such as sales or cash flow, rather than market
capitalization, to weight holdings in the funds.
"Our focus in this space is continued promotion of 'smart
beta,' alternative types of ETFs, as opposed to the normal
cap-weighted types of products that are very much in focus by
Vanguard, BlackRock and others," Chief Financial Officer Loren
Starr said on the call.
Invesco had $789.6 billion in assets under management at the
end of September, down $12.8 billion from the end of June. Net
market losses and foreign exchange rate movements led to
declines in assets under management during the quarter, Invesco
said.
Net revenue at Invesco rose 11.9 percent from a year ago to
$913.7 million, driven by higher investment management fees,
which grew by $16.5 million during the quarter, as adjusted, to
about $1.07 billion.
Invesco also said a third-quarter cash dividend of 25 cents
per share will be payable on Dec. 5.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by W Simon, Paul
Simao and David Gregorio)