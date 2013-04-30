April 30 U.S. money manager Invesco Ltd
said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit jumped 14.6 percent,
beating Wall Street expectations, as investors poured money into
the firm's funds amid a buoyant stock market.
Shares of Atlanta-based Invesco jumped 5 percent to $31.19
in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"Great quarter and exactly the upside we and investors have
been waiting for," Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr said in a
research note. "Things seem to be clicking at (Invesco) and the
stock is cheap - expect a positive reaction to these results."
Gains from the stock market boosted assets under management
by $31.4 billion during the quarter. Investors added a net $19.2
billion during the quarter, including $8.4 billion to active
accounts and $6.4 billion to index accounts.
The firm's net income attributable to common shareholders
was $222.2 million, or 49 cents per share, up from $193.9
million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, Invesco earned 52 cents a share,
better than the 47 cents expected by analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall, assets under management totaled $729.3 billion at
the end of the first quarter, an 8.4 percent rise over year-ago
levels.
Before Tuesday, Invesco shares were up 13.9 percent this
year, outpacing the 11.8 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's
500 Index.