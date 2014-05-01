NEW YORK May 1 Invesco Ltd, which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said on Thursday that its first-quarter profit fell 15.5 percent as business operating expenses increased.

The Atlanta-based money manager said net profit fell to $187.8 million, or 43 cents per share, from $222.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)