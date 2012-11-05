Nov 5 Invesco Finance plc, guaranteed by Invesco Ltd, on Monday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INVESCO FINANCE AMT $600 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 11/30/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.921 FIRST PAY 05/30/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.134 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/08/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS